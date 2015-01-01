Abstract

In 2018, a survey conducted by and among medical students in Lausanne revealed that they were witnesses and victims of numerous sexist behaviours during their training and clinical practice. The collected testimonies included accounts of sexual assault, sexual advances and microaggressions that have personal and professional impact on the victims. The CLASH was created with the aim of eradicating these incidents and changing the medical culture through the creation of an awareness-raising campaign, the implementation of a support hotline for victims and the introduction of a practical course during the medical curriculum. Further action at institutional and political level as well as large-scale studies are needed to ensure non-discriminatory training for all in the future.



En 2018, un sondage réalisé à Lausanne par et auprès des étudiant·e·s en médecine révèle qu'iels sont témoins et victimes de nombreux comportements sexistes durant leur formation et leur pratique clinique. Les témoignages récoltés comportaient des récits d'agressions sexuelles, d'avances sexuelles et de microagressions qui ont un impact personnel et professionnel sur les victimes. Le Collectif de lutte contre les attitudes sexistes en milieu hospitalier (CLASH) est créé dans l'optique d'éradiquer ces événements et de changer la culture médicale à travers la création d'une campagne de prévention, la mise en place d'une antenne téléphonique de soutien pour les victimes et celle d'un cours pratique durant le cursus médical. Des actions complémentaires aux niveaux institutionnel et politique ainsi que des études à large échelle sont nécessaires afin d'assurer une médecine équitable pour tou·te·s dans le futur.

Language: fr