|
Citation
|
Aubry L, Delacrétaz R, Piccand E, Rufener L, Rrustemi I. Rev. Med. Suisse 2021; 17(744-2): 1250-1253.
|
Vernacular Title
|
"Le problème, c'est qu'elle est mal baisée ": la lutte contre le sexisme en milieu médical menée par les étudiant·e·s en médecine
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Medecine et Hygiene)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In 2018, a survey conducted by and among medical students in Lausanne revealed that they were witnesses and victims of numerous sexist behaviours during their training and clinical practice. The collected testimonies included accounts of sexual assault, sexual advances and microaggressions that have personal and professional impact on the victims. The CLASH was created with the aim of eradicating these incidents and changing the medical culture through the creation of an awareness-raising campaign, the implementation of a support hotline for victims and the introduction of a practical course during the medical curriculum. Further action at institutional and political level as well as large-scale studies are needed to ensure non-discriminatory training for all in the future.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; *Sex Offenses; *Students, Medical; Curriculum; Sexual Behavior; Surveys and Questionnaires