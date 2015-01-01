Abstract

Men die more by suicide than women, but women attempt suicide more frequently. Gender does indeed shape suicidal ideas and behaviors. Due to differences in the way men express their suffering, men's depression may be underdiagnosed and undertreated. Furthermore, regarding suicidal behaviors, men use more lethal suicide methods than women. Their suicidal process seems also to progress more rapidly, which is probably related to their frequent substance use. Clinicians and researchers should consider these differences in their approach, without reducing men and women to their gender.



Le paradoxe du genre dans le suicide renvoie au fait que les hommes se suicident plus que les femmes, alors que ces dernières font plus de tentatives de suicide. Ce phénomène s'expliquerait par l'influence du genre dans ce qui détermine les idées et les conduites suicidaires. Des manifestations différentes de la souffrance psychologique pourraient d'abord conduire à un défaut de reconnaissance des dépressions masculines. Ensuite, au niveau même des comportements suicidaires, les hommes optent pour des moyens plus létaux et l'évolution de leur processus suicidaire est plus rapide, entre autres en lien avec le fait qu'ils consomment plus fréquemment des substances. Les cliniciens et les chercheurs devraient prendre ces différences en considération dans leur approche, sans réduire hommes et femmes à leur appartenance de genre.

