|
Citation
|
Michaud L, Brovelli S, Bourquin C. Rev. Med. Suisse 2021; 17(744-2): 1265-1267.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Le paradoxe du genre dans le suicide : des pistes explicatives et pas mal d'incertitudes
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Medecine et Hygiene)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Men die more by suicide than women, but women attempt suicide more frequently. Gender does indeed shape suicidal ideas and behaviors. Due to differences in the way men express their suffering, men's depression may be underdiagnosed and undertreated. Furthermore, regarding suicidal behaviors, men use more lethal suicide methods than women. Their suicidal process seems also to progress more rapidly, which is probably related to their frequent substance use. Clinicians and researchers should consider these differences in their approach, without reducing men and women to their gender.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Risk Factors; Suicidal Ideation; Uncertainty; Gender Identity; *Substance-Related Disorders; *Suicide