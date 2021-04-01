Abstract

Suicide is a serious public health problem, the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. Among veterinary professionals, the suicide rate has been shown to be significantly higher than in the general population. A complex health outcome, suicide is driven by multiple interacting risk and protective factors. This article will provide an overview of the problem of suicide, including suicide risk factors and warning signs, protective factors, and what we can all do to prevent this leading cause of death.

