Kurnakova KA, Plishchenko IK, Ponomarenko GN. Vopr. Kurortol. Fizioter. Lech. Fiz. Kult. 2021; 98(3): 67-79.
OBJECTIVE: Scientometric analysis of evidence-based studies of the physical and rehabilitation medicine (PRM) technologies' effectiveness in the rehabilitation of patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). MATERIAL AND METHODS: The search for the material was carried out in electronic databases (PEDro, eLIBRARY, PubMed), as well as databases of systematic reviews (SR) (Cochrane Library) using the keywords: "brain injury", "brain", "physical therapy". RCTs were assessed on the PEDro scale from 1 to 10 points. For the final analysis the results of foreign SRs and RCTs published in the period from January 2014 to December 2019 were selected.
Language: ru
traumatic brain injury; evidence-based medicine; physical and rehabilitation medicine; scientometric analysis; therapeutic physical factors