Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Scientometric analysis of evidence-based studies of the physical and rehabilitation medicine (PRM) technologies' effectiveness in the rehabilitation of patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). MATERIAL AND METHODS: The search for the material was carried out in electronic databases (PEDro, eLIBRARY, PubMed), as well as databases of systematic reviews (SR) (Cochrane Library) using the keywords: "brain injury", "brain", "physical therapy". RCTs were assessed on the PEDro scale from 1 to 10 points. For the final analysis the results of foreign SRs and RCTs published in the period from January 2014 to December 2019 were selected.



RESULTS: The analysis of studies devoted to the use of therapeutic physical factors in the rehabilitation of patients with TBI from the standpoint of evidence-based medicine is carried out. The basic trends in evidence-based studies on the use of various forms of physical exercise, neuromuscular stimulation, and robot-assisted training in the rehabilitation of patients with TBI are highlighted. PRM technologies have been identified which usage led to positive results in patients with TBI for a number of physiological indicators but the number of evidence-based studies on this topic was insufficient. Based on the scientometric analysis of benign studies the promising directions in the study of the influence of therapeutic physical factors in the rehabilitation of patients with TBI have been identified.



CONCLUSION: The presented data demonstrate the studies' results conducted over the past 5 years on the use of PRM technologies in patients with previous TBI. A significant part of the methods considered in the article is actively used in domestic rehabilitation that reflects the ubiquitous process of integrating information obtained in the course of evidence-based research. In order to improve the quality of rehabilitation care for patients with TBI the practice of analyzing and conducting evidence-based studies on this nosology should be continued.

Language: ru