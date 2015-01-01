Abstract

BACKGROUND: The deployment of automated vehicles is causing transport systems to undergo a transition period. Notwithstanding such technology advancements, the work activity in road transport remains severe in terms of working conditions, given an ever-increasing work intensification scenario.



OBJECTIVE: To analyze the drivers' point of view over factors that determine the intensification of their work, to take preventive measures for future working conditions with automated vehicles.



METHODS: A sample of 336 Portuguese professional drivers answered the Health and Work Survey.



RESULTS: Work at an intense pace (70.6%) or working beyond the assigned timetable (68.5%) were reported as conditions that may induce work intensification. The need to follow production norms/meet strict deadlines or feeling exploited at work doubles the risk of musculoskeletal disorders. Moreover, dealing with tense situations with the public, exposure to constant interruptions, and once again feeling exploited at work, are risk factors that increase, at least, four times as much the perception of generalized discouragement, anxiety, or irritability.



CONCLUSIONS: The recommendations that emerge from our findings aim at ensuring that automation does not end up becoming a new source of work intensification.

