BACKGROUND: Traumatic arrests increasingly affect young adults worldwide with low reported survival rates. This study examines factors associated with survival (to hospital discharge) in traumatic arrests transported to US trauma centers.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study used the US National Trauma Databank 2015 dataset and included patients who presented to trauma centers with "no signs of life". Univariate and bivariate analyses were done. Factors associated with survival were identified using multivariate regression analyses.



RESULTS: The study included 5980 patients with traumatic arrests. Only 664 patients (11.1%) survived to hospital discharge. Patients were predominantly in age group 16-64 (84.6%), were mostly males (77.8%) and white (55.1%). Most were admitted to Level I (55.5%) or Level II trauma centers (31.6%). Injuries were mostly blunt (56.7%) or penetrating (39.3%). The median of the injury severity score (ISS) was 19 (interquartile range [IQR]: 9-30). Factors associated with decreased survival included: Age group ≥ 65 (Ref: 16-24), male gender, self-inflicted and other or undetermined types of injuries (Ref: assault), injuries to head and neck, injuries to torso and ISS ≥ 16 (Ref: < 16) and ED thoracotomy. While factors associated with increased survival included: All injury mechanisms (with the exception of motor vehicle transportation) (Ref: firearm), injuries to extremities or spine and back and all methods of coverage (Ref: self-pay).



CONCLUSION: Patients with traumatic arrests have poor outcomes with only 11.1% surviving to hospital discharge. Factors associated with survival in traumatic arrests were identified. These findings are important for devising injury prevention strategies and help guide trauma management protocols to improve outcomes in traumatic arrests. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III.

