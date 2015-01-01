Abstract

BACKGROUND: Healthcare workers have a 16 times greater risk of suffering workplace violence than workers in other sectors and around 50% experience workplace violence in the course of their career. The objective of this study is to explore the characteristics and circumstances of work-related killings of doctors.



METHODS: Work-related homicides of doctors over the period 1988-2019 were identified retrospectively through the Italian national statistical agencies. Variables such as perpetrator, motive and location of the crime were obtained through forensic psychiatric work. After classification, the absolute and percent values of the main characteristics of the homicides were calculated.



RESULTS: Over the period considered, 21 doctors were killed in Italy in connection with their professional activity. In 52% (n = 11) of cases, the killer was one of the doctor's patients, in 29% (n = 6) of cases it was a patient's relative, in 19% (n = 4) an occasional patient (first consultation). The location of the homicide was a community clinic in 48% (n = 10) of cases, the street in 19% (n = 4) of cases, the doctor's home in 14% (n = 3), the hospital in 14% (n = 3) and the patient's home in 5% (n = 1). In 57% (n = 12) of cases the perpetrator was not affected by any mental disorders. The motive for the homicide was revenge in 66.7% (n = 14) of cases; in 28.6% (n = 6) the revenge was preceded by stalking.



CONCLUSIONS: Doctors should be aware that the risk of being killed is not limited to hospital settings and that their patients' family members might also pose a threat to them.

Language: en