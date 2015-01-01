CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Mughal F, Quinlivan L. BMJ 2021; 373: n1478.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The anonymous author of a recent What Your Patient is Thinking article shares a powerful story of feeling that their self-harm was dismissed and how this affected future help seeking.1 Self-harm is a serious public health issue and is the strongest risk factor for suicide: it must be taken seriously by healthcare professionals and services so that patients do not avoid seeking support and continue to struggle with self-harm and psychological distress.
Language: en