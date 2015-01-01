SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mughal F, Quinlivan L. BMJ 2021; 373: n1478.

(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bmj.n1478

unavailable

The anonymous author of a recent What Your Patient is Thinking article shares a powerful story of feeling that their self-harm was dismissed and how this affected future help seeking.1 Self-harm is a serious public health issue and is the strongest risk factor for suicide: it must be taken seriously by healthcare professionals and services so that patients do not avoid seeking support and continue to struggle with self-harm and psychological distress.

The author described being free of …


Language: en
