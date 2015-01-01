SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Balmori de la Miyar JR, Hoehn-Velasco L, Silverio-Murillo A. Crime Sci. 2021; 10(1): 14.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1186/s40163-021-00147-8

34226860

The existing empirical evidence suggests a reduction in aggregate crime as a consequence of the COVID-19 lockdown. However, what happens when lockdown measures are relaxed? This paper considers how the COVID-19 pandemic affects crime rates throughout Mexico when the stay-at-home orders end. We use national crime data from Mexico's National Public Security System, which reports municipality-level rates on assault & battery, theft & property crime, fraud, drug crimes & extortion, and homicides. Our results show that the majority of crimes follow a U-shaped trend-when the lockdown ends-crimes rise back to pre-pandemic levels.


Crime; Mexico; COVID-19; Lockdown; Pandemic

