Abstract

BACKGROUND: A pediatric trauma registry for the Kingdom of Bahrain would be a novel public health tool for the Bahraini health system. The aim of this study was to explore the epidemiology of pediatric trauma at the national level by describing the distribution of pediatric injury in the Kingdom, and quantifying the burden of injury shouldered by the study population.



METHODS: This multicenter observational cross-sectional study was conducted in Bahrain using data from the Pediatric Trauma Registry (PTR), which was a short-term paper-based prospective trauma registry that collected data over a three-month period in 2018. PTR was based in the pediatric emergency departments (ED) of the three national referral hospitals in the Kingdom. By simultaneously collecting data from all three trauma hospitals in the country, it was assumed that during the data collection period all major pediatric trauma patients in the country would be captured by the study, and that the data collected would provide national estimates of trauma. Inclusion criteria for the study was any individual under the age of 14, that arrived at the ED seeking care for intentional and unintentional injuries.



RESULTS: A total of 1328 patients were included in the study. Sixty-nine percent of patients were treated and discharged from the ED, 30.5% were admitted to the hospital, admitted for surgery, or seen by a specialist, and 0.5% were declared deceased. The percentage of patients documented as unrestrained during Motor Vehicle Collisions (MVC) was 92.3%, and amongst those involved in MVC, 12% were ejected from the cabin of the vehicle.



CONCLUSIONS: There are significant implications that this study holds for policy implementation and practice surrounding injury prevention in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Low seatbelt utilization and the high proportion of ejection amongst MVC victims warrant immediate public health policy implementation, including enforcement of seat belt laws, strengthening of the traffic court system, and awareness campaigns for MVC prevention. Additionally, pediatric drowning prevention programs centered on constant adult supervision, pool isolation fencing, personal flotation devices, and swimming education should be created to address the mortality attributable to drowning in this study.

