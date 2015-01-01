SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang Q, Zhang D, Liao PC. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2021.1952005

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

AbstracHazard recognition is mainly a visual search and cognitive process. Mental representations of hazards may impact mental states of hazard recognition. We assessed the effects of critical indicators of mental presentations of construction hazards on prefrontal cortex activation, a proxy for the mental states of hazard recognition. Students participated in a hazard inspection experiment, with near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) used to record prefrontal cortex activation. The effects of critical indicators of the hazards' mental representations on prefrontal activation were analyzed.

RESULTS demonstrated that site familiarity, risk tolerance, and safety knowledge have significant effects on medial prefrontal activation for hazards at low visual clutter level. High levels of site familiarity and risk tolerance reduced medial prefrontal activation and saved cognitive resources. Theoretically, the findings supplement the knowledge of safety hazards' mental representations; and practically, the findings guide provision of individual-specific guidance for improving workers' hazard inspection performance.


Language: en

Keywords

concentration change of oxygenated hemoglobin; hazard recognition; near-infrared spectroscopy; prefrontal cortex

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print