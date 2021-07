Abstract

The authors regret to note that some of the statistics in the abstract were not correctly updated in the final revision. All in-text statistics are correct. There are no meaningful differences in the direction or significance of the findings related to this error.



In addition, the copyediting staff at Elsevier regret to note that the author affiliations were not correctly specified. Dr. Howell and Ms. Jamison's university is located in the United States.



The authors and copyediting staff would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.



DOI of original article: 10.1016/j.jad.2021.05.023.

Language: en