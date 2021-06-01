Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Depressive disorders are common among adults with alcohol use disorder and with suicidality; however, demographic differences in comorbid alcohol use disorder, binge drinking, and suicidality are understudied. The objective of this study was to determine the extent to which comorbid suicidality and alcohol use disorders and comorbid suicidality and binge drinking differ by age and gender among adults with depressive symptoms.



METHOD: The sample included adults (unweighted N=29,460) in the United States who completed the 2015-2018 National Survey of Drug Use and Heath and screened positively for depression. Gender and age groups odds of alcohol use disorder only, suicidality only, and alcohol use disorder+suicidality were compared to neither problem. Similar analyses were conducted for binge drinking.



RESULTS: Men showed disproportional odds of alcohol use disorder only, all suicidality and alcohol use disorder comorbidities, and binge drinking+active suicidal ideation than women. Emerging adults showed higher odds of: passive and active suicidal ideation only and suicidality+alcohol use disorder than adults 35 and older; binge drinking only, binge drinking+passive suicidal ideation, and binge drinking+active suicidal ideation than all older adults; binge drinking+suicide planning and binge drinking+attempts than adults 50 and older. LIMITATIONS: Because participants all reported depression symptoms either at the subclinical or clinical level, demographic differences in suicidality, alcohol use disorder, and binge drinking found in this study cannot be generalized to non-depressed samples.



CONCLUSIONS: Treatment providers should be aware of disproportionately higher odds of comorbid suicidality and alcohol use disorder, and suicidality and binge drinking among men and emerging adults.

