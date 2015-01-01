Abstract

Correction to: Journal of Youth and Adolescence (2020)



https://doi.org/10.1007/s10964-020-01294-y



In the original publication of the article, the author noticed an error in the figure.



Figure 1 contains shaded regions that are not visible in the online publication. The corrected Fig. 1 is presented with this erratum.



Fig. 1 is available at no cost by using the DOI link: https://doi.org/10.1007/s10964-021-01463-7

