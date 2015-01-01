|
Ramkumar DB, Brown MG, Lewis CY, Warren CE, Fortney TA, Warhold LG. JBJS Case Connect. 2021; 11(3): e976.
CASE: We describe a patient who self-amputated his hand using a log splitter, because of a long-standing belief that the limb "did not belong to him." On admission, he refused replantation and was found to be nonpsychotic. He was diagnosed with body integrity identity disorder (BIID) and declared competent to make his own medical decisions. A revision amputation was performed.
