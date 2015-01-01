Abstract

Worldwide advances in computer techniques are not yet recognised in the practice of forensic medicine. A promising application is their use in making a three-dimensional reconstruction of the crime scene. This study analyses this technique in a homicide by firearm. Queries regarding the direction and number of shots, position of the victim inside the car when shot at and presence of the accused at the crime scene were answered by a scientific model. Similar reconstruction of the scene, nailing the accused in a heinous crime, has not previously been reported as a study or a case. The paper anticipates impetus to the growth of literature in criminology and forensic sciences. It will also expedite the delivery of justice based on scientific evidence in controversial causes of death.

Language: en