Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sociodemographic factors can sometimes be more contributory in relation to war-related stress-induced disorder treatment and compensation-seeking than health-related factors. However, their impact is often overlooked. This study explores a relationship between sociodemographic factors and diagnoses of combat-related stress-induced disorders in combat compensation seekers for delayed-onset PTSD (DOPTSD).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Between June 2002 and August 2004, at the Regional Centre for Psychotrauma Zagreb, University Hospital Dubrava, the expert team evaluated subjects to diagnose DOPTSD and other comorbid illnesses. The study included 831 war veterans who experienced combat stress during the 1991-1995 Croatian war. They were subjects of psychiatric treatments before applying for compensation. The researchers derived results from data collected during the expert evaluation for compensation seeking, which included a structured diagnostic procedure. The diagnostic procedure included structured clinical interviews that also provided sociodemographic (age, sex, education, employment, marital status, number of children, and place of residence) and other data (heredity, medical history of physical and mental disorders, history of social functioning, combat-related and post-traumatic experiences, symptoms, their duration, intensity, and treatment). After the interview, the Clinical Global Impression Scale, the Clinician-Administrated PTSD Scale, and the Mississippi Scale for Combat-Related PTSD were applied. Final diagnoses of a lifetime or current PTSD and stress-related disorders according to the ICD-10 were established after fulfilling psychiatric and psychometric criteria. Multiple logistic regression determined independent contributions of sociodemographic characteristics (e.g., age, gender, education, employment and marital status, and parental status), war (duty duration and physical disabilities from combat injuries), and post-war experiences (outpatient treatment duration and the number of hospitalizations) in predicting compensation eligibility.



RESULTS: Better-educated combat compensation seekers were 2.23 times more likely to have eligible psychiatric diagnoses. Furthermore, married veterans were 2.22 times more likely to have eligible diagnoses than single compensation seekers. Likewise, hospitalization status was a risk factor concerning post-war experiences for eligible psychiatric diagnoses.



CONCLUSION: Marriage and higher education are accounted for longer DOPTSD in the group of combat compensation seekers with diagnoses eligible for compensation as a protective factor. A higher number of hospitalizations was also predictive because of more severe PTSD symptomatology as a risk factor. Higher education, marriage, and the higher number of the hospitalizations contributing to war-related DOPTSD diagnoses eligible for compensation.

