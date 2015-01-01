Abstract

With the continuous occurrence of natural disasters, natural hazard triggered technological accident (Natech) risks also follow. At present, many countries have performed much research on Natech risks. However, there is still a lack of Natech research at the regional or watershed level in China. The Yangtze River Economic Belt (YREB) is not only an industrially intensive development area but also an area with frequent natural disasters. In this study, we selected the YREB as a typical case to study the Natech risk triggered by floods, geological disasters, and typhoons at the regional or watershed level. Four types of risk indicators representing risk sources, natural hazard factors, control levels, and vulnerabilities were developed to assess the spatial patterns of the Natech risks of the YREB. The results show that the Natech risk triggered by floods and typhoons is more serious in eastern area and central area than in western zone and that the Natech risk triggered by geological disasters is more serious in the west part. Approximately 7.85% of the areas are at relatively high-risk and above the Natech risk level based on the comprehensive assessment of three types of Natech risks. The combined population of these areas accounts for approximately 15.67% of the whole YREB, and the combined GDP accounts for approximately 25.41%. It can be predicted that the occurrence of Natech risks in these areas will cause serious harm to both the people and the economy. This work will provide the basis and key management direction for Natech risk management in the YREB.

