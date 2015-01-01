Abstract

Suicide attempts (SA) among African Americans have increased at a greater rate than any other racial/ethnic group. Research in European ancestry populations has indicated that SA are genetically influenced; however, less is known about the genetic contributors that underpin SA among African Americans. We examined whether genetic propensity for depression and risky behaviors (assessed via polygenic risk scores; PRS) independently and jointly are associated with SA among urban, African Americans and whether sex differences exist in these relations. Participants (N = 1,157, 45.0% male) were originally recruited as part of two first grade universal school-based prevention trials. Participants reported in adolescence and young adulthood on whether they ever attempted suicide in their life. Depression and risky behaviors PRS were created based on large-scale genome-wide association studies conducted by Howard et al. (2019) and Karlson Línner et al. (2019), respectively. There was a significant interaction between the risky behavior PRS and depression PRS such that the combination of high risky behavior polygenic risk and low/moderate polygenic risk for depression was associated with greater risk for lifetime SA among the whole sample and African American males specifically. In addition, the risky behavior PRS was significantly positively associated with lifetime SA among African American males. These findings provide preliminary evidence regarding the importance of examining risky behavior and depression polygenic risk in relation to SA among African Americans, though replication of our findings in other African American samples is needed.

Language: en