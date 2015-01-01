Abstract

Wearable devices have been shown to effectively measure the head's movement during impacts in sports like American football. When a head impact occurs, the device is triggered to collect and save the kinematic measurements during a predefined time window. Then, based on the collected kinematics, finite element (FE) head models can calculate brain strain and strain rate, which are used to evaluate the risk of mild traumatic brain injury. To find a time window that can provide a sufficient duration of kinematics for FE analysis, we investigated 118 on-field video-confirmed football head impacts collected by the Stanford Instrumented Mouthguard. The simulation results based on the kinematics truncated to a shorter time window were compared with the original to determine the minimum time window needed for football. Because the individual differences in brain geometry influence these calculations, we included six representative brain geometries and found that larger brains need a longer time window of kinematics for accurate calculation. Among the different sizes of brains, a pre-trigger time of 40 ms and a post-trigger time of 70 ms were found to yield calculations of brain strain and strain rate that were not significantly different from calculations using the original 200 ms time window recorded by the mouthguard. Therefore, approximately 110 ms is recommended for complete modeling of impacts for football.

