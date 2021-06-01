Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child burns rank among the most frequent domestic accidents in France. COVID-19 lockdown between March 16th and May 11th of 2020 increased time spent at home by children. MATERIAL: This retrospective, observational study described the epidemiological impact of COVID-19 lockdown on child burns in a pediatric surgery department compared with previous five years. Child burns in the previous five years constituted the "before COVID-19 group" as the reference group. Child burns during the first lockdown formed the "COVID-19 group". Demographics characteristics, the delay before first attendance at the surgery department, burns characteristics, the place of the incident, need of skin graft, and child reactions to trauma or isolation were recorded for these two groups.



RESULTS: A total of thirty-seven children were included, 16 of them in the COVID-19 group. In the COVID-19 group, burned children were mainly boys, with a median age of 18 months. The median time before first attendance was four days. Main burns characteristics were to be deep partial thickness burns, involved lower limbs, caused by scalding. All burns occurred at home. Half parents reported child reactions to trauma or isolation among their children before burn injury.



CONCLUSION: The incidence of child burn injuries in the COVID-19 group was higher compared to the before COVID-19 group, but no increased delay to attendance recorded. Time spent at home and psychosocial impact of lockdown might partially explain this high incidence rate of child burns. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV.

