Citation
Charvillat O, Plancq MC, Haraux E, Gouron R, Klein C. Ann. Chir. Plast. Esthet. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34229909
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Child burns rank among the most frequent domestic accidents in France. COVID-19 lockdown between March 16th and May 11th of 2020 increased time spent at home by children. MATERIAL: This retrospective, observational study described the epidemiological impact of COVID-19 lockdown on child burns in a pediatric surgery department compared with previous five years. Child burns in the previous five years constituted the "before COVID-19 group" as the reference group. Child burns during the first lockdown formed the "COVID-19 group". Demographics characteristics, the delay before first attendance at the surgery department, burns characteristics, the place of the incident, need of skin graft, and child reactions to trauma or isolation were recorded for these two groups.
Keywords
Children; COVID-19; Burn; Lockdown; Confinement; Brûlures; Enfants