Myles H, Tan SY, Large M. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
The Zero Suicide movement champions the goal of eliminating suicide in mental healthcare. In addition to being a target, Zero Suicide is a framework for system-wide, organisational commitment to safer care centred on systematic approaches to quality improvement in the areas of leadership, training, engagement and treatment. In the March 2021 issue of the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry (ANZJP), Turner et al. (2021) describe a local implementation of the Zero Suicide Framework.
Language: en