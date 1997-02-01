Abstract

This study aimed to analyze the time series of suicide mortality in Brazilian young adults between 1997 and 2019. This is an ecological study on time series with individuals aged 20 to 29 years. The Prais-Winsten regression was used for trend analysis. The mean suicide coefficient in young Brazilians was 6.36/100 thousand inhabitants in the period, showing increasing overall, females, and male trends. Regarding marital status, there was a higher proportion of suicide among single people (79.02%). As for the Brazilian regions, the South presented the highest mean mortality coefficient (9.18/100 thousand inhabitants), and the Northeast, North, and Southeast regions showed an increasing trend. Most deaths occured at home (54.93%), and there was an increasing trend both at home, at health establishments, and other places. We conclude that the suicide trend in Brazilian young adults was increasing in the period, with more significant proportions among single people. Brazilian regions showed different trends, and households, health facilities, and other locations followed an increasing trend toward suicide deaths in young adults.

Language: en