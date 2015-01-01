Abstract

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death from injury in Argentina, and there are few studies analyzing intra-urban geographic variations in developing countries. The scope of this study was to analyze the relationship between suicide and socioeconomic status and social fragmentation in small areas of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) during the 2011-2015 period. An ecological study was conducted using data on suicide records in the resident population of the CABA available at the National Ministry of Security. A multiple spatial regression was carried out to test the relationship between suicide and indicators of socioeconomic status and social fragmentation by area. The risk of suicide was positively associated with higher indices of social fragmentation, whereas it was not related to the indices of poverty. The results of this study support the hypothesis of social fragmentation as a factor positively associated with the increase of intra-urban suicide in cities of developing countries.



El suicidio constituye una de las principales causas de muerte por lesiones en Argentina y existen pocos estudios que analicen las variaciones geográficas intra-urbanas en países en desarrollo. El objetivo de este estudio fue analizar la relación entre el suicidio y el nivel socioeconómico y la fragmentación social en áreas pequeñas de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires (CABA) durante el período 2011-2015. Se realizó un estudio ecológico utilizando datos sobre registros de suicidio en población residente de la CABA disponibles en el Ministerio de Seguridad de la Nación. Se llevó a cabo una regresión múltiple espacial para poner a prueba la relación entre el suicidio e indicadores de nivel socioeconómico y de fragmentación social por área. El riesgo de suicidio estuvo asociado positivamente a mayores índices de fragmentación social, mientras no mostró relación con el índice de pobreza. Los resultados de este estudio apoyan la hipótesis de fragmentación social como un factor asociado positivamente al aumento del suicidio a nivel intra-urbano en ciudades de países en desarrollo.

Language: es