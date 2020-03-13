Abstract

COVID-19 has disrupted the lives of individuals and families across the globe. For many, the impacts of this global pandemic have been insurmountable and have resulted in significant stressors. Although medical advances have allowed individuals to slowly begin to restore their sense of normalcy, COVID-19 has resulted in unprecedented mental health impacts for many, especially children and adolescents. The present study examines whether stressors related to COVID-19 and whether subsequent quarantine/isolation were possible contributors to psychiatric crises that led to adolescent psychiatric inpatient admissions. Electronic medical records of those admitted to Strong Memorial Hospital's Child and Adolescent Inpatient Unit between March 13, 2020 and January 1, 2021 were reviewed. Admission and discharge notes were analyzed to determine the presence and context of keywords related to COVID-19. Approximately, 53% of all adolescent psychiatric crises that led to inpatient admission were related to COVID-19 stressors.



RESULTS of this study will be used to help understand the extraordinary mental health impacts of a global pandemic and will assist mental health service leaders to better plan for patient flow should there be another wave of quarantine/isolation. Additionally, these results can help inform and develop pandemic-related strategies and interventions that can reduce overall distress in children and adolescents.

