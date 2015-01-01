Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Psychological first aid (PFA) has been widely disseminated and promoted as an intervention to support short-term coping and long-term functioning after disasters. Despite its popularity, earlier reviews cite a startling lack of empirical outcome studies. The current review explores recent studies of PFA, especially pertaining to its use with children. RECENT FINDINGS: Initial studies of PFA show that it is well received by youth, families, and providers as well as being linked to decreases in depressive and posttraumatic stress symptoms, improved self-efficacy, increased knowledge about disaster preparedness and recovery, and enhanced feelings of safety and connection. The flexibility of the modular style of PFA and cultural adaptations emerged as significant themes. Although the studies reviewed cast a favorable light on PFA, more research is needed regarding its use and outcomes. This review describes the challenges to conducting these studies as well as suggestions for paths forward.

