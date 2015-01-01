Abstract

Chronic pain management among marginalised populations have been extensively researched in North America, particularly amidst the opioid crisis. But little published research exists on this subject from Africa. This study explored experiences and management of chronic pain among marginalised women in the context of regulation of opioid prescribing using data from 16 qualitative interviews with women who use drugs (WWUD) in Uyo, Nigeria. Chronic pain was exacerbated by structural and everyday violence that acted to marginalise women and create a context of risk for inadequately managed pain. Participants experienced difficulty accessing biomedical pain management due to structural and systemic barriers, including cost, restrictions on opioid prescribing, stigma and other discriminatory practices, communication barriers and lack of social support. Restrictions on opioid prescribing and systemic discriminations against marginalised WWUD encouraged reliance on informal sources for falsified and substandard medications for pain treatment, which increased the risk of harm.



FINDINGS highlight a need for multi-component responses that address structural and systemic barriers to pain management, including improving access to opioid medications.

