Abstract

Intimate partner violence is common among people with opioid use disorder (OUD), but little research has focussed on identifying barriers survivors with OUD face when trying to leave an abusive relationship. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 40 postpartum women with OUD. Interview questions were designed to identify barriers to help-seeking and facilitators and supports that have helped survivors make positive changes. Qualitative data were coded and analyzed, using a phenomenological approach to develop emerging themes. Most participants were white, 24-29 years old, single, unemployed, Medicaid insured, and used medications for OUD. All participants (n = 40, 100%) shared that a current or past partner physically, sexually, emotionally, or verbally abused them. Participants identified multiple barriers to help-seeking including abusive partner control of money and resources, fear of retaliatory violence, and concerns related to police and child welfare. Participants also described supports that helped them make positive changes, including being treated with care and support from domestic violence shelters and treatment programs. Finally, survivors offered suggestions for ways providers can better meet survivors' needs. Clinicians and policymakers should prioritize overcoming multiple barriers to service access and engagement faced by survivors and their children.

