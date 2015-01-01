Abstract

BACKGROUND: The physical decrements of aging predispose older adults to falls and fall-related injuries. Consequences of falling place financial and logistical burdens on the health care system. With an aging population, mitigation of risk and reduction of harm are important objectives. Studies show that exercise can improve balance and build muscle mass. The challenge is prescribing safe and evidence-based exercise regimens to older adults.



OBJECTIVES: The objective of this evidence review was to determine if an exercise program can reduce fall rates and prolong functional independence among older adults living in the community. DATA SOURCES: This review included 14 randomized control trials and one quasi-experimental interventional study, all published between 2014 and 2020.



CONCLUSIONS: The evidence suggests that a home- or community-based exercise program with formal instruction and health care provider involvement can be an effective fall-prevention and harm reduction strategy for community-dwelling older adults. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: The evidence suggests that a home- or community-based exercise program may be an effective fall-prevention strategy for older adults living independently in the community. Health care providers should educate these patients about the benefits of exercise as a fall-prevention measure and assist patients in increasing participation in exercise programs by making referrals and promoting engagement in evidence-based exercise programs.

Language: en