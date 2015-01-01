|
Citation
Zhu PP, Chen LY, Pan JH, Kang CJ, Ye XM, Ye JY, Li HY, Huang M, Li P, Tan HY. J. Burn Care Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Burn Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among medical staff has become a significant issue. Environments related to burns are highly stressful for nurses and can lead to PTSD, thus affecting their mental health. It is vital to consider that the quality of burns care, and the outcomes of such treatments, may be threatened if nurses experience PTSD. We evaluated PTSD symptoms in burns nurses and explored the correlations between demographic characteristics, work-related characteristics, professional identity, turnover intention, and PTSD symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
Burns; Nurses; Professional identity; PTSD symptoms; Turnover intention