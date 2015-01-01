Abstract

BACKGROUND: The symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among medical staff has become a significant issue. Environments related to burns are highly stressful for nurses and can lead to PTSD, thus affecting their mental health. It is vital to consider that the quality of burns care, and the outcomes of such treatments, may be threatened if nurses experience PTSD. We evaluated PTSD symptoms in burns nurses and explored the correlations between demographic characteristics, work-related characteristics, professional identity, turnover intention, and PTSD symptoms.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study involving 273 nurses working in burns unit from Guangdong, China, between July and August 2019. Nurses were recruited from 30 hospitals and completed three validated psychological questionnaires: Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Checklist-Civilian Version (PCL-C), Professional Identity Scale for Nurses (PIS), and Turnover Intention Questionnaire (TIQ). We also collated information relating to socio-demographic and work-related characteristics.



RESULTS: The cut-off point for the PCL-C was defined as 38 points; 17.22% (n=47) of participants scored higher than or equal to 38. The PCL-C score was negatively correlated with professional identity level (P < 0.01) and positively correlated with turnover intention (P < 0.01). The workplace, mean monthly income, experience of workplace violence, and professional identity level, were important factors and all associated with the severity of PTSD.



CONCLUSION: PTSD symptoms were common in burns nurses. Attention should be paid to the mental wellbeing of these staff. Screening processes need to be initiated to identify individuals suffering from PTSD and take appropriate early interventional action.

Language: en