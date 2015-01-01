SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mennicke A, Daniels K, Rizo CF. J. Correct. Health Care 2021; 27(1): 14-22.

(Copyright © 2021, National Commission on Correctional Health Care (USA), Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1089/jchc.18.12.0070

unavailable

Little is known about factors that contribute to suicide completion among women who are incarcerated. The current study used data from the National Violent Death Reporting System to examine contributing factors for 176 suicide deaths from 2003 to 2015 in 21 states among women who were incarcerated. Common circumstances for suicide completion included mental health and substance use challenges. Women experienced these problems at rates higher than men who were incarcerated and completed suicide. In addition, women were more often the victim of violence and abuse. Qualitative narratives were coded, revealing that isolation and health concerns may also contribute to suicide risk for women who are incarcerated.


suicide; prison; women; jail

