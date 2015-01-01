Abstract

Sexual assault and sexual re-assault are common problems on college campuses for women, and experiencing an initial assault dramatically increases risk for experiencing sexual re-assault. Low use of sexual refusal assertiveness and assertive resistance strategy intentions has been found to predict initial victimization, yet few studies to date look collectively at the associations of sexual refusal assertiveness and assertive resistance strategy intentions to sexual re-assault. The current study examined both sexual refusal assertiveness and assertive resistance strategy intentions as potential moderators of sexual re-assault among college women. It was hypothesized that the association between sexual assault severity before college and sexual assault severity since college would be stronger among those with low sexual refusal assertiveness compared to those with high sexual refusal assertiveness (Hypothesis 1). it was also hypothesized that the association between sexual assault severity before college and sexual assault severity since college would be stronger among those who endorsed assertive resistance strategy intentions (Hypothesis 2). Participants (N = 623) included college women at a large, public university within the northwestern region of the United States, who completed a web-based survey.



RESULTS revealed that the association between sexual assault severity before college and sexual assault severity since college was significant among those with lower levels of sexual refusal assertiveness (t = 91.42, p < 0.001).



RESULTS also revealed that the association between sexual assault severity before college and sexual assault severity since college was stronger among those who endorsed non-assertive resistance strategy intentions to a potential sexual assault scenario (t = 25.09, p < 0.001). These findings provide insight into risk for sexual re-assault, wherein risk reduction programmatic efforts may be targeted towards women entering college with a sexual assault history to increase their use of sexual refusal assertiveness and assertive resistance strategy intentions.



Keywords: Violence Against Women

