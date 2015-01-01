Abstract

To studied epidemiological characteristics of 493 cases of acute poisoning in Nantong city, Jiangsu province.Based on the analysis platform of poisoning treatment, adopted single center and prospective investigation method, analyzed data of acute poisoning patients from May 2015 to December 2018 in the second affiliated hospital of Nantong University.Among 493 patients with acute poisoning, men 227 (46.04%), women 266 (53.96%). Age ranged from 12 to 89 years old, average age 41.6 years. In the occupational distribution, farmers were 30.02%; 351 cases (71.20%) visited the hospital within 6 hours after exposure. Oral exposure poisoning 415 cases (84.18%). Pesticide poisoning accounted for 45.45% of deaths.Using the poisoning treatment platform to analyze the clinical characteristic had accurately and reliably in Nantong. The fatality rate of pesticide poisoning in cases of acute poisoning is high. Management of highly toxic pesticides should be continued and effective health education on pesticide use should be carried out.

Language: en