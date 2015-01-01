Abstract

Suicide is a serious global public-health issue that is perceived as the most stigmatizing of sudden losses. Most studies on this topic have examined how bereaved families perceive public stigma, paying less attention to the actual stigma experienced by those not directly bereaved. Therefore, this study examined the association between personality traits and the public stigma attached to families that have lost a member to suicide. Three hundred and eighty (N = 380) Israeli participants completed demographic, Big 5, and stigma questionnaires. The study findings demonstrate that neuroticism and openness to experience are associated with higher levels of public stigma, while conscientiousness is associated with lower levels of public stigma. In addition, Arab participants reported higher levels of public stigma than Jewish participants. These findings make an important contribution to our understanding of the relationship between personality traits and the public stigma attached to families that have lost a member to suicide.

Language: en