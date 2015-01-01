|
Simpson, Loh, and Goans (2021) make an excellent point about the recent C-SSRS Screener findings, calling for new approaches in research and clinical practice targeting suicide risk assessment in light of poor predictive value estimates in real-world clinical settings like emergency departments. Their recommendation is bolstered substantially by the large sample sizes of both studies cited (N = 18 684 and N = 92 643), coupled with 30-day and 365-day after ED-visit suicide outcome data. In addition to the recommendation offered by Simpson et al. (2021), these findings reveal a broader problem for research and clinical practice focused on suicide risk assessment, that is, a potential failure to recognize flawed or unacknowledged underlying assumptions driving the effort in some clinical arenas, particularly healthcare and clinical settings.
