Abstract

According to most scientific studies, media and governments, the white trails that can be seen behind aircraft in flight, corresponding to condensation mixed with engine particulate emissions, only persist under specific atmospheric conditions. They are called condensation trails, and cirrus contrails when they remain for hours to reach several kilometers wide. The fact that they have gradually filled the skies over the last twenty years would be due to the increase in air traffic. However, other official documents link these persistent trails to a weather modification technology called solar geoengineering by stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI). These sprays would be mainly composed of metallic particles (Al, Ba, Sr, Fe, nanoparticles) and sulfur, which would considerably increase air, soil and water pollution. Many of the current environmental and health problems are consistent with those described in the literature on solar geoengineering by SAI if this method was employed. For example, metal particles used are well known environmental contaminants, ozone layer depletion, cardiorespiratory diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, sunburn. The observations (whiter skies, less solar power) also correspond to the same risks as those described in the solar geoengineering works. Patents show that this weather modification technology has been known and mastered for a long time. In addition, some scientific papers as well as policy documents suggest that solar geoengineering by SAI has been used for many years. The amount of official information presented in this review is intended to open new ways of investigation, free of conflicts of interest, about the growing global pollution of persistent aircraft trails and their possible links with solar geoengineering by SAI.

Language: en