|
Citation
|
Patiño-Tamez A, Hernández-Barba C, Quiñones-Montelongo KA, Soria-Rodríguez CG. Rev. Med. Inst. Mex. Seguro Soc. 2021; 59(2): 110-118.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Officina de Bibliotecas y Divulgacion de la Jefatura de los Servicios de Ensenanza e Investigacion)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Occupational accidents represent an important problem that affects workers, families, society, industry, social security institutions and the nation as a whole, which affects directly the global economy.
Language: es
|
Keywords
|
Economics; Occupational Diseases; Health Care Costs; Occupational Accidents; Occupational Medicine