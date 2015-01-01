|
Citation
|
Kirwan M, Lanni DJ, Nagy S, Pickett SM. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Previous research has identified several factors, including sexual risk behaviors, alcohol consumption, sexual refusal assertiveness, impulse control difficulties, drinking to cope, and sex to cope, as being associated with sexual assault victimization. Data were collected from 465 adult, undergraduate women, and analyzed using structural equation modeling to determine how these variables related to one another.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol consumption; impulse control difficulties; sexual assault victimization; sexual refusal assertiveness; sexual risk behaviors