Abstract

Schizotypal personality disorder (SPD) is classified in DSM-V as a cluster A personality disorder. Cluster A personality disorders are described as odd or eccentric conditions. SPD is associated with significant disability and many psychiatric comorbidities. Several studies have shown that SPD and schizotypal traits are associated with suicidal ideation and behavior. Suicide prevention interventions in individuals with SPD are impeded because (1) SPD is frequently not diagnosed; (2) SPD is difficult to treat; and (3) there are no guidelines for suicide screening or suicide prevention interventions in individuals with SPD. Suicide prevention in persons with SPD consist of (1) diagnosing SPD; (2) providing appropriate treatment for SPD; and (3) providing suicide screening and suicide prevention. Interventions aiming at reduction of depressive symptoms, improvement of self-esteem and interpersonal skills may be effective at reducing suicide risk among individuals with SPD. Studies of suicidality in persons with SPD are needed and may be an important area of suicide research. It is to be hoped that future studies of the pathophysiology of suicidality in individuals with SPD will help to develop strategies for suicide screening and suicide prevention interventions in persons with SPD and improve suicide prevention in this challenging patient population.

Language: en