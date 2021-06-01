|
Forestell CA, Dickter CL, Collier-Spruel L. Alcohol 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Abstract
The current study investigated pre-adolescent children's (N = 140, M(age) = 10.11 years, SD = 1.48, 59.5% girls) implicit evaluations of and explicit expectations about alcohol-related cues as a function of their mothers' drinking behaviors and their exposure to alcohol. Children's implicit evaluative responses were measured using the Affect Misattribution Procedure (AMP), which consisted of trials that depicted pictures of either alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages, half of which were presented alone (inactive) and half of which were presented with a human interacting with the beverage (active). In addition, children's explicit expectancies, whether they had ever tasted alcohol, and their mothers' alcohol dependency and escape drinking motivations were measured.
affect misattribution procedure; alcohol attitudes; alcohol dependence; alcohol expectancies; drinking to cope; sips and tastes