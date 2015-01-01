|
Alotaibi F, Alqahtani AH, Alwadei A, Al-Raeh HM, Abusaq I, Mufrrih SA, Alqahtani AA, Alsabaani A, Alsulami MM. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2021; 67: 102509.
(Copyright © 2021, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
34234947
BACKGROUND: Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) are one of the most common causes of morbidity and mortality in Saudi Arabia despite preventive measures and programs. The major factors for the increase in the incidence of mortality and morbidity are due to human factors, such as over speeding, not obeying traffic laws, fatigue, and driving before the legal age. In this study, we aim to report the pattern of orthopedic injuries (OIs) from RTA in the south-western region of Saudi Arabia and to explore the healthcare outcomes of OIs.
Orthopedic consequences of driving behaviour; Orthopedic injuries with RTA; RTA fractures; RTA injuries