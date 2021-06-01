Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To quantify mobility scooter performance when traversing snow, ice and concrete in cold temperatures and to explore possible performance improvements with scooter winter tires.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional SETTING: Hospital-based research institute PARTICIPANTS: Two drivers (50 and 100 kg) tested eight scooter models. Two mobility scooters were used for winter tire testing. INTERVENTIONS: Scooters were tested on three different conditions in a random sequence (concrete, 2.5 cm depth snow, and bare ice). Ramp ascent and descent, as well as right-angle cornering up to a maximum of 10° slopes on winter conditions, were observed. Winter tire testing used the same slopes with two scooters on bare and melting ice surfaces. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Maximum Achievable Angle (MAA) and tire traction loss for ramp ascent and descent performance. The ability to steer around a corner on the ramp.



RESULTS: All scooters underperformed in winter conditions, specifically when traversing snow- and ice-covered slopes (χ(2)(2, N=8)=13.87-15.55, P<0.001) and corners (χ(2)(2, N=8) =12.25, P<0.01). Half of the scooters we tested were unable to climb a 1:12 grade (4.8°) snow-covered slope without losing traction. All but one failed to ascend an ice-covered 1:12 grade (4.8°) slope. Performance was even more unsatisfactory for the forward downslopes on both snow and ice. Winter tires enhanced the MAA, permitting 1:12 (4.8°) slope ascent on ice.



CONCLUSIONS: Mobility scooters need to be designed with winter months in mind. Our findings showed that ADA-compliant built environments, such as curb ramps that conform to a 1:12(4.8°) slope, become treacherous or impassible to mobility scooter users when covered in ice or snow. Scooter manufacturers should consider providing winter tires as optional accessories in regions that experience ice and snow accumulation. Additional testing/standards need to be established to evaluate winter mobility scooter performance further.

Language: en