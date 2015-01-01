Abstract

Intention for safe pesticide use plays a crucial role in the mode of pesticide spraying, but several factors are involved in the formation of intention by farmers. This work focused on the levels of farmers' perception of pesticide risks (i.e., toxicity levels, health, and environmental effects) and utilization of information sources and examined their impact on intention for safe pesticide use in rural Iran. Most farmers (53%) showed low levels of risk perception by pesticide use and reported poor use of the available information sources about pesticides. Pesticide retailers were mentioned as the primary information point of farmers. In addition, almost half of the farmers (49.2%) expressed worryingly negative intention for safe pesticide use. Perception of pesticide risks and utilization of information sources were significantly correlated with age and spraying experience (P < 0.01), while intention for safe pesticide use was significantly correlated with farming experience (P < 0.05) and spraying experience (P < 0.05). Analysis with structural equation modeling showed that perception of pesticide risks and use of information sources together explained 80% of the variability in farmers' intention. Moreover, perception of pesticide risks (P < 0.01) and employment of information sources (P < 0.05) had a positive relationship with intention for safe handling of pesticides, thus showing a predictive link with intention. Therefore, promoting farmers' perception of pesticide risks and providing credible information sources are essential for improving intention for safe pesticide use among farmers.

