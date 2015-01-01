|
Citation
Bansal S, Roy M, Chatterjee T, Roy AK. J. Community Hosp. Intern. Med. Perspect. 2021; 11(3): 299-301.
DOI
PMID
34234897
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in March 2020 due to spread of pandemic led to immediate lockdown order in many states and cities across the USA. Everyone had to stay home to stop the spread of the virus. We investigated all deaths in our hospital during lockdown period and assessed how many presented and died from non-COVID-19-related illness. Among those deaths, we assessed how many presented late due to excessive fear of catching coronavirus in the hospital and succumbed to the same illness due to very late presentation.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; lockdown; non-COVID mortality; stay-home