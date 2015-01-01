|
Haliczer LA, Harnedy LE, Oakley M, Dixon-Gordon KL. J. Prim. Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Suicidal behaviors are increasingly prevalent among college students. Although emotion dysregulation is theorized to increase suicide risk, research supporting this relationship is mixed. Engagement in self-damaging behaviors may play a role in the relationship between emotion dysregulation and suicide risk, theoretically by increasing one's capability of engaging in suicidal behaviors. Such behaviors may interact with emotion dysregulation to predict suicide risk. Alternatively, engaging in self-damaging behaviors may mediate the emotion dysregulation-suicide risk relationship. We examined the potential moderating and mediating roles of engagement in multiple self-damaging behaviors in the relationship between emotion dysregulation and suicide risk among college students. Participants were 181 undergraduate students who reported a history of self-damaging behaviors (i.e., non-suicidal self-injury, alcohol misuse, drug misuse, disordered eating), overall emotion dysregulation, and suicide risk.
College students; Emotion dysregulation; Self-damaging behaviors; Suicide risk