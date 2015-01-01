Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Fear of falling is a major problem for many individuals in society and it increases with age; it is more common among women, especially women with a diagnosis of osteoporosis. It is important to gain a deeper understanding of the concept of fear of falling among women with osteoporosis to be able to devise fall prevention programmes to address fear of falling in the most appropriate way. Therefore, we aimed to explore and describe how older women with osteoporosis and self-reported balance deficits conceptualise their fear of falling METHODS: A qualitative study with individual interviews was carried out, using a semi-structured interview guide. The interviews were recorded, transcribed verbatim, and analysed with inductive qualitative content analysis. The study includes 25 informants, all women with osteoporosis aged 66-85 years.



RESULTS: The analysis resulted in one overarching theme, "Fear of falling is a protection and danger", and three main themes: "Fear of falling is a sense of unease", "Fear of falling is to be vulnerable", and "Fear of falling is a call for help".



CONCLUSION: The concept of fear of falling was perceived in terms of emotional states as well as cognitive and active strategies and was described in the context of being able to protect oneself in order to stay safe and secure. The concept was described as a dichotomy, whereby fear of falling on the one hand posed a threat to the sense of security but on the other hand provided protection against harm through increased awareness and cautious behaviour. These findings contribute to a deeper understanding of the phenomenon of fear of falling and how it could be seen from both a positive and negative perspective.

