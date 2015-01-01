Abstract

Synthetic cannabinoids are a heterogenous group of novel, legally regulated psychoactive substances that can result in broad, multisystemic, dangerous effects. Despite growing literature regarding synthetic cannabinoid toxicity, little is known about the extent of these effects in young children. Caregivers of drug-endangered children may not provide an accurate history of exposure when children present with symptoms of intoxication, and lack of swift detection on routine urine drug screens may further obscure and delay the diagnosis. Clinical recognition carries forensic relevance that may support interventions to aid in protecting vulnerable children. We describe a case of near-fatal child maltreatment due to supervisory neglect resulting from ingestion of an increasingly common synthetic cannabinoid. Furthermore, we highlight clinical findings that should increase a physician's index of suspicion for synthetic cannabinoid toxicity, even in the absence of a history of exposure.

Language: en