SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cullen SW, Marcus SC, Xie M, Caterino JM, Bridge JA, Olfson M. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)

DOI

10.1176/appi.ps.202000779

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Emergency departments (EDs) are well positioned to deliver suicide prevention services. This study examined hospital and community correlates of recommended practices.

METHODS: This study examined results from a national survey of ED nursing directors (N=513) focusing on hospital- and community-level variation in the routine provision of four recommended practices: suicide risk screening, access to means assessment, safety planning, and follow-up referrals.

RESULTS: Few significant differences existed between hospitals that routinely provided these practices and hospitals that did not. Routine scheduling of follow-up appointments was associated with presence of formal contractual relationships with outpatient mental health facilities (p=0.005). Routine provision of safety planning was associated with higher levels of psychiatrist or psychologist staffing (p=0.032).

CONCLUSIONS: There were few differences in the hospital and community characteristics between EDs that routinely provided recommended care and those that did not, suggesting few structural barriers to implementation of these recommended services for high-risk ED patients.


Language: en

Keywords

Emergency psychiatry; Assessment-psychiatric; Suicide and self-destructive behavior; Treatment assessment and planning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print