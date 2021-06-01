Abstract

Alexandria was both an important city and a place of inspiration in the history of medicine since the 3rd century BC until 7th century AD. Its fertile intellectual and scientific environment gave rise to a radical and new thinking and understanding of the disease process. King Ptolemy I (323-285 BC) established the Museion and the Great Library of Alexandria fabled in Antiquity for its treasures of wisdom. This complex interaction between Greeks and Egyptians before and under the Ptolemies gave scientists an opportunity to live and work under royal patronage with excellent repercussions. Scholars were attracted to take part in scientific research, especially in medicine and mathematics, developing different known areas and programs. Furthermore scholars in Alexandria also brought back new ideas and activities each with specialized knowledge of the subjects. As the medical science of ancient Greece plunged into political decadence and setbacks - scientific work was renewed in this city with the arriving of the greatest minds of the day. The 'Faculty' of Medicine in Alexandria seems to be an integral part of the Mouseion. In the 3rd century BC, the Ptolemaic capital caught the different trends and became the seat of divergent and independent schools. The debt of the Alexandrian physicians to the native Egyptian doctors, highly specialized, was very considerable. Coan school in this time had general professionals who recommended therapeutic and nutricional strategies and diets while Alexandria science provided academic specialization. On the other hand the court physicians, involved in high politics, could be medical specialists meanwhile the teachers of advanced medicine were sometimes left undisturbed in the pursuit of their research. Being able to commit poisoning crimes with drugs by political interests, they were scared of them. Animal and plants toxins became an accepted and divulged study, very fashionable, and Alexandrian school developed scientific research in iology, name given later to this science. Greek sources on toxicology became a special and developed branch in medical literature and from Apollodorus of Tarentum onwards, the father of iology and his book Peri thêriōn, the interest in Greek treatises spread.

Language: en