de la Rosa IA, Huang J, Gard CC, McDonald JA. Womens Health Rep. (New Rochelle) 2021; 2(1): 210-218.
(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
34235508
INTRODUCTION: Depression is one of the most common complications in pregnancy, affecting 10% to 20% of women. Untreated peripartum depression increases the risk of adverse life events, more considerable distress, homelessness, and illness later in life. This study explored the prevalence of peripartum depression and associated demographic characteristics in a population of low-income, Healthy Start program participants in one New Mexico county along the U.S.-Mexico border where knowledge of depression prevalence is lacking.
depression; Ethnic Groups; Health Status Disparities; peripartum period; U.S.–Mexico border